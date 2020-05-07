GENEVA — 29 Design Studio, a branding and marketing agency founded in the Finger Lakes 13 years ago, is launching a new agency-wide focus on food and agriculture.
“We solidified our plan to make this strategic shift in 2019. There is immense opportunity in the industry. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and made a major impact on our food ecosystem, we knew we couldn’t wait any longer to go all-in on this focus,” said 29 Design Studio founder and CEO Maureen Ballatori.
To celebrate the launch, the agency chose to donate a communication strategy and toolkit of signage for the Farmers Market Federation of New York.
“The materials that 29 Design Studio creates will help people understand how everyone can stay safe at their favorite local farmers market,” said Diane Eggert, executive director of the Farmers Market Federation of New York.
The toolkit will be released in early May with posters, A-frame signs, and social media graphics for farmers markets to use for free.
The agency has a long history working with farmers, food producers, food-related associations and agtech companies including the New York Apple Association, Leep Foods, SnapDragon Apples, RubyFrost Apples, and the 2019 Grow-NY winner, RealEats Meals.
For more information, visit 29designstudio.com.