DRESDEN — Abtex LLC has hired Corey Kopchak as the newest member of its design engineering team.
Kopchak brings a range of programming, 3D engineering, CNC, and lean manufacturing skills to a team of creative engineers and other tech professionals that has helped Abtex become a leading supplier of deburring equipment and technology to the global manufacturing industry,
Prior to Abtex, Kopchak worked for Precision Castparts Corp. in New York and California.
Kopchak, who lives in Rochester, graduated from Case Western Reserve University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
