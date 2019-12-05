ROCHESTER — Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP, a locally owned accounting firm providing a variety of financial services, announces eight promotions in its Rochester and Canandaigua offices.
Stacie Muldoon, of Pittsford, has been promoted to chief growth officer. She was previously director of marketing and has been employed at MMB & Co. for 12 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Edinboro University.
Travis Sacco, of Victor, has been promoted to IT director. He was previously systems administrator and has been employed at MMB & Co. for 14 years. He holds an associate degree in general studies from Monroe Community College.
Jenna Ward, of Rochester, has been promoted to marketing manager. She was previously marketing coordinator and has been employed at MMB & Co. for six years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from State University College at Geneseo.
Jason Redman, of Lima, has been promoted to principal. He was previously senior manager and has been employed by MMB & Co. for nine years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rochester Institute of Technology.
William (Bill) Green, of Fairport, has been promoted to principal. He was previously senior manager and has been employed by MMB & Co. for 11 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Nazareth College.
Jamie Bushart, of Marion, has been promoted to senior manager. She was previously manager and has been employed by MMB & Co. for five years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from SUC-Geneseo.
Kurt Button, of Rochester, has been promoted to senior manager. He was previously manager and has been employed by MMB & Co. for 10 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree and MBA in business administratin/accounting from Rochester Institute of Technology.
Erik Lunger, of Farmington, has been promoted to senior manager. He was previously manager and has been employed by MMB & Co. for two years. He holds an account certificate and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from SUC-Geneseo and St. John Fisher College.
Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP, established in 1974, has offices in Rochester, Canandaigua, Elmira and Hornell.