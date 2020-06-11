CANANDAIGUA — Jose Acevedo and John Savino hsve joined Canandaigua National Bank as business development officers
Acevedo joins CNB with over 10 years of experience in multiple banking roles with Bank of America in Los Angeles. In the course of his career at BOA, Acevedo had roles as a relationship manager, a senior small business relationship manager, and as a mortgage loan officer. Acevedo, of Farmington, earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing and an MBA from the University of Phoenix in LA.
Savino comes to CNB with 35 years of banking experience. He began his career as a management trainee learning about various banking departments and has worked at Chase and First Niagara Bank in branch management and commercial lending roles. Most recently Savino was a senior commercial relationship manager at Fairport Savings Bank. Savino, of Penfield, is a graduate of SUNY Brockport and the Commercial Lending Program of Babson College of Executive Education, Boston, Mass.
Founded in 1887, CNB is the region’s only local, full-service, community-owned financial institution, with 23 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as three Financial Services Offices, in Canandaigua, Bushnell’s Basin, and downtown Rochester.
For more information, visit CNBank.com.