ROCHESTER — For the second year in a row, a local agency specializing in food and agriculture brands has helped a client become a top 20 finalist in the international Grow-NY competition.
Last year, 29 Design Studio client RealEats Meals, a premium prepared meal delivery service based in the former American Can Co. complex in Geneva, claimed the coveted first-place prize of $1 million.
This year, another 29 Design Studio client, Leep Foods, a grower of premium organic mushrooms, has been named a top 20 finalist. The company will pitch its business plan at the Grow-NY Food and Ag Summit this November.
“29 Design Studio has been a true strategic marketing partner and actively engaged in the application process,” Leep Foods CEDO Jeff Adair said in a press release. “They absolutely understand where we are going in the future and what our customers want. The result is their ability to help drive growth and reach new markets by capturing our brand and making smart marketing come alive through integrated and creative tactics.”
“Leep is a great example of a company that is changing their industry,” said Maureen Ballatori, founder and CEO of 29 Design Studio. “They use organic and soil regenerative farming methods to grow their mushrooms and have created blended mushroom and meat products that are currently available on Thrive Market and are selling out on QVC.”
Leep Foods applied to the Grow-NY competition in 2019 but was not named a finalist. This year the company made the list against expanded competition featuring more than 260 applicants from 26 states and 27 countries. A panel of 30 independent judges covering the spectrum of food, beverage and agriculture businesses and academics reviewed the applications.
A total of $3 million in prize money will be awarded to seven winners, including a $1 million top prize, two $500,000 prizes and four $250,000 prizes.