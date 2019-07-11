Denise Osborne, Arc of Seneca Cayuga’s marketing manager, will be presenting at the National Conference of Executives Summer Leadership Institute.
Osborne will be presenting on how non-profit organizations can generate revenue from alternative sources both nationally and internationally. The Conference chairs identify this conference as instrumental in adapting: “How we advocate is changing. How we provide supports and services is changing. How we remove barriers to inclusion for all people with I/DD is changing. How we listen and learn from those we serve is changing. The 2019 Summer Leadership Institute will set the stage for us to talk with our peers across the country about the challenges, seeking innovation, and preparing for the future within our organizations, and within the work we do.”
Osborne will present on the creation and successes of Arctic Gear, Arc of Seneca Cayuga’s line of high-end winter hats produced by Finger Lakes Textiles; which provides job opportunities to individuals of all abilities. Over 60 percent of the nearly 100 workers who create the products have developmental disabilities.
When it comes to Arc of Seneca Cayuga’s development of Arctic Gear, Osborne said “When I first heard Allen Connely’s (executive director, Arc of Seneca Cayuga) plan to bring our headwear to the consumer I knew it would change the game in terms of philanthropic purchasing. I immediately started working with our team to make it happen. Without the support of Arc of Seneca Cayuga, especially our board of directors, executive team and the staff, we wouldn’t be where we are today; it is truly a team effort.”
Since Arctic Gear’s release, they have sold their line of headwear in over nine countries including Canada, Australia, Germany, United Kingdom, and almost all 50 states. Arctic Gear is redefining what it means to purchase for a cause. Arctic Gear gives 100 percent back into the Arc of Seneca Cayuga and has plans to collaborate with other organizations and businesses to expand its giving.
The conference is taking place in Charleston, S.C. the week of July 21.
