ROCHESTER — Mark Bailey, engineer-in-training, has joined MRB Group’s Rochester office, where he will support both water and wastewater teams as a project engineer.
Bailey is a 2015 graduate of the State University College of Environmental Science and Forestry, with a bachelor’s degree in environmental resources engineering. He is working on his master’s in that field through his studies at State University at Buffalo.
Bailey co-authored a publication titled Sustainable Developer Guidance for the City of Rochester, a document intended to support development efforts that align with the City’s environmental goals.
MRB Group has served the Central New York region for more than 90 years, providing engineering, architecture, and municipal services to support and strengthen local governments. The firm currently works with more than 140 communities, assisting with day-to-day operations like water and wastewater treatment, public works services, architecture for maintenance and rehabilitation of public facilities, and support for municipal operations including strategic planning, planning board services, and economic development.
