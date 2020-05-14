GENEVA — Bank of the Finger Lakes recently donated $500 to Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes Geneva Community Lunch Program and $500 to The Living Well Food Pantry in Penn Yan.
The Geneva Community Lunch Program is serving bagged lunches from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Methodist Church. The Living Well in Penn Yan is providing free grab-and-go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Volunteers also deliver non-prepared meals/food to an individual’s front porch. Call the Living Well at (315) 536-0838 to request a delivery.
Bank of the Finger Lakes Geneva drive-through is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The lobby remains closed. The Penn Yan branch lobby is available by appointment only. Customers are encouraged to use the online and mobile banking services, as well as the full-service ATM and night drop vault.