SENECA FALLS — For every purchase made between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at a participating Seneca Falls restaurant, Generations Bank will donate $1.50 to area food pantries.
The new fundraising event, “Purpose with a Purpose,” will benefit four local food pantries.
In addition, Generations will kick-off the campaign by contributing a monetary donation to each of the four food pantries.
Traditionally, Generations hosts Taste & Tunes to raise money for four Seneca County food pantries.
“We had to cancel our annual Taste & Tunes event,” noted Menzo Case, president & CEO of Generations Bank. “However, these food pantries need our help now more than ever, so we knew we needed an alternative way to raise money and support our small businesses while doing so.”
To qualify, customers must spend a minimum of $5 per person at one of the participating restaurants. Donation jars will be placed at all participating restaurants so patrons can make additional donations.
The fundraiser event will benefit the Seneca Falls Backpack Program, Seneca County House of Concern, Community Action Programs in Waterloo, and Trevor’s Gift of Waterloo.
Participating restaurants include: Café 19, Dewey’s 3rd Ward Tavern, Downtown Deli, El Bajio Mexican Restaurant, Fall Street Brewing Co., and Parker’s Grille & Tap House. Also, participating will be Martin’s Smokehouse BBQ Food Truck which will be parked at Generations Bank Headquarters, on 20 E. Bayard St.
For more information, check out Generations Bank’s Facebook page, email marketing@mygenbank.com or call (315) 568-1177.