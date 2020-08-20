LIVERPOOL — Barton & Loguidice, an engineering, planning, environmental and landscape architecture firm with over 300 employees throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, for the third year in a row has been named one of the “Best Firms To Work For” nationally in both the Multidiscipline and 200+ Employee categories according to the Zweig Group, a leading industry research and benchmarking firm.
The award honors the best architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction firms to work for in North America.
Firms were comprehensively evaluated by both management and staff on their firm culture, workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, professional development and more.
“Reports from the Zweig Group indicated that it was a very competitive year for submissions, and the fact that we moved up in the rankings (No. 17) signifies a strong workforce culture that allows our employees to feel valued and rewarded for their hard work and dedication,” said President and CEO of Barton & Loguidice John F. Brusa Jr. “In light of the additional challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, receiving this recognition is a true testament to the strength of B&L’s core values of teamwork, trust and integrity. We are fortunate to continue to be recognized as an employer of choice.”
The annual evaluation yields over 2.3 million benchmarking data points on everything from culture and values, career opportunities, and leadership in the AEC industry. Winners will be honored at the 2020 Elevate AEC Conference in September.
The complete list of “Best Firms to Work For” winners can be accessed at zweiggroup.com/2020-best-firms-to-work-for/?_ke=#1593443673278-f52047fa-131f.
Barton & Loguidice, D.P.C., is an engineering, planning, environmental, and landscape architecture firm with 300 employees working from offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.BartonandLoguidice.com or follow the firm on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.