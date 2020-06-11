ROCHESTER — Barton & Loguidice’s John E. Steinmetz, senior managing community planner, in the firm’s Rochester office, has been accepted into the College of Fellows by the American Institute of Certified Planners.
This designation is the highest honor that can be bestowed on a planner by the national American Planning Association. He joins an elite group of planning professionals, as his induction brings the total number of Fellows in Upstate New York to six. Fellows are nominated and selected by their peers to recognize and honor their outstanding contributions to the planning profession. Steinmetz’s acceptance was based on his distinction in the career focus areas of professional practice and community service and leadership.
“We are exceptionally proud to have John Steinmetz as a leader on our community planning team at Barton & Loguidice. Over his 25 year career, John has made long-lasting impacts not only on the communities in which he’s worked, but also with his creative and endless contributions to the practice of planning in our region,” said Barton & Loguidice President & CEO, John F. Brusa Jr. “John’s stellar work and reputation in the industry was a driving factor to us bringing onboard the Steinmetz Planning Group in 2018. We congratulate him on attaining this well-deserved honor.”
Steinmetz was to be recognized for this honor at the National APA Conference in Houston, but the conference has been canceled.
The nomination submission included numerous letters of support from colleagues, clients, and community leaders, lauding his impact on local communities as well as his efforts to elevate the planning profession.
Steinmetz is a Hilton resident and has served communities across the Finger Lakes and Western New York Regions as well as Western Pennsylvania.
Over the years, he has helped numerous communities re-envision their future and achieve that vision through a wide range of planning and community development projects, including comprehensive plans, regulatory updates and zoning codes, farmland protection plans, active transportation studies, waterfront and downtown revitalization strategies, and plan implementation efforts.
Steinmetz’s experience has provided him with a unique ability to reach across the table and collaborate with colleagues, local decision-makers, stakeholders, and the general public to achieve common ground and advance projects with a high degree of success and community support. He is not only led by his planning and zoning expertise, but also his skills in establishing strong relationships with clients and citizens based on a shared trust and understanding. Additionally, Steinmetz is a frequent speaker and author for many industry conferences and publications.