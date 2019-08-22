Kristen Bennett, MD, has joined Rochester Regional Health/Finger Lakes Medical Associates’ (RRH/FLMA) Pediatric Department.
Bennett, of Fairport, earned her bachelor’s degree with distinction from Cornell University and her doctor of medicine degree magna cum laude from SUNY at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. She completed her pediatric residency at the University of Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital.
Bennett will see patients in RRH/FLMA’s Geneva and Penn Yan locations and in the nursery of Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. New patients are being accepted and parents may schedule appointments by calling either the Geneva office, 200 North St., at (315) 78705200 or the Penn Yan office, 207 ½ Lake St., at (315) 536-3362.
