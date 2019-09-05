Kristen Bennett, MD, has joined Rochester Regional Health/Finger Lakes Medical Associates’ (RRH/FLMA) Pediatric Department.
Bennett, originally of Fairport, earned her bachelor’s degree with distinction from Cornell University and her doctor of medicine degree magna cum laude from SUNY at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. She completed her pediatric residency at the University of Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital.
Bennett has a special interest in caring for newborns and children with feeding and nutrition concerns.
She will see patients in RRH/FLMA’s Geneva and Penn Yan locations and in the nursery of Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. New patients are being accepted. For appointments, call either the Geneva office, 200 North St., at (315) 787-5200 or the Penn Yan office, 207 ½ Lake St., at (315) 536-3362.