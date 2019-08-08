Leandro Bernardo, M.D. has joined the medical staff at Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St., Geneva, and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan as a hospitalist.
Bernardo is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He completed his fellowship in nephrology at St. Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo. He completed his residency and internship in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine/Good Samaritan Hospital of Maryland, Baltimore, Md., where he also served as chief resident. Bernardo earned his medical degree at University of the Philippines College of Medicine, Manila, Philippines.
Prior to joining Finger Lakes Health, he was a hospitalist at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Newark.
Bernardo lives in Baldwinsville.
