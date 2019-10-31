GENEVA — Paula Bielowicz of C.S. Burrall & Son insurance agency has received Travelers Insurance Co.’s Superior Travelers Agent Recognition award for excellent customer service in personal lines.
Bielowicz is the only account manager in the Finger Lakes region to receive this award and has been nominated for Travelers National Agent Recognition program.
C.S. Burrall & Son is a 190 year-old family-owned, independent insurance agency which has represented Travelers since 1880. The agency services all forms of insurance except medical and is located at 50 Linden St.
For more information, call (315) 789-7322.