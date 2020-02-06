CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has added Todd Billcliff as assistant vice president and fraud risk manager.
Billcliff replaces Kathy Housel, assistant vice president and fraud risk officer, who retired at the end of 2019.
Housel’s career at CNB started over 20 years ago as a paralegal in the Resource Recovery Department. She later served as legal/fraud prevention specialist, then as banking officer and fraud risk supervisor. Housel earned Certified Fraud Examiner certification in 2011 and was promoted to AVP, Fraud Risk Officer in 2013. Ten years ago, Housel was recognized by her peers with the prestigious Arthur S. Hamlin Award (Employee of the Year) for her strength of character and outstanding job performance.
Billcliff, also a Certified Fraud Examiner, earned his degree in criminal justice from Roberts Wesleyan College. Billcliff, of Spencerport comes to CNB after 12 years of credit risk management experience with Paychex. As fraud and risk analysis manager, he focused on the development and implementation of a company-wide fraud mitigation program.
