Bottomless Brewing

Guests and attendees at the event gathered with owners in the upstairs of the former dairy barn. From left (front row) are Tammy Braun with Community Bank, N.A.; Tara Rago, Bridget FiztGerald, Danielle Rose and Cori Heusler with Lyons National Bank; Chamber’s Event Coordinator Tara Johnson; Geneva Chamber President Miranda Odell; owner of Bottomless Brewing Tom Thompson; Jim Tiballi, board member; John Latanyshyn with Community Bank, N.A.; Martha Tiballi with Community Bank, N.A.; Makis Hodge with Tradition Chevrolet; (second row) John Oughterson with Rotary Club of Geneva; Austin Tuman and Ashley Miner with Lyons National Bank; Mark McWilliams with Citizens Bank; Bruce Sherman with SamSen and Sessler Wrecking; board member Polly Clark with Five Star Bank; board member Mark Palmieri with Geneva Business Improvement District; and Hailea Higgins with Bottomless Brewing. Also in photo are Bonnie Osborne with Grapevine Country Tours, Nicole Dyson and Anjail Jaavaid with Tradition Chevrolet, Kristen Koczent and Dan Spencer with United Way of Ontario County

 Submitted photo by Neil Sjoblom

FAYETTE — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held its most recent Business After Hours Networking Mixer on Wednesday, July 10 at Bottomless Brewing, on East Lake Road.

Bottomless Brewing, which opened in 2016, is a farm brewery in an old dairy barn overlooking the eastern shores of Seneca Lake. It was opened by Finger Lakes Radiology co-founder and doctor, Tom Thompson, and his wife, Carrie Fischer. The process of building, converting and upgrading the barn to its current two-story, 14,000-square-foot, state-of-the art facility, took 22 months from start to finish.

Guests at the Business After Hours event sampled craft beers made on site, and listened to a firsthand account of the property’s history, as well as the details about the process, timeline and materials needed for the property’s construction and transformation that took place prior to opening. Plans for the property include the production of cider and a full kitchen for dining and catering options.

Business After Hours Networking Mixers are held on the second Wednesday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. The opportunity to host Business After Hours even is an exclusive benefit of Chamber membership. To learn more, visit www.genevany.com.

