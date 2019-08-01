FAYETTE — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held its most recent Business After Hours Networking Mixer on Wednesday, July 10 at Bottomless Brewing, on East Lake Road.
Bottomless Brewing, which opened in 2016, is a farm brewery in an old dairy barn overlooking the eastern shores of Seneca Lake. It was opened by Finger Lakes Radiology co-founder and doctor, Tom Thompson, and his wife, Carrie Fischer. The process of building, converting and upgrading the barn to its current two-story, 14,000-square-foot, state-of-the art facility, took 22 months from start to finish.
Guests at the Business After Hours event sampled craft beers made on site, and listened to a firsthand account of the property’s history, as well as the details about the process, timeline and materials needed for the property’s construction and transformation that took place prior to opening. Plans for the property include the production of cider and a full kitchen for dining and catering options.
Business After Hours Networking Mixers are held on the second Wednesday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. The opportunity to host Business After Hours even is an exclusive benefit of Chamber membership. To learn more, visit www.genevany.com.
