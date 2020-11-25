CANANDAIGUA — Bristol Mountain began snowmaking operations last week, making the resort a step closer to opening for the 2020-21 season.
“Every year, as temperatures drop, excitement builds, and we move one day closer to opening day,” Bristol Mountain General Manager Daniel Fuller said. “This year there will be changes to how we operate to accommodate for COVID-19; however, those accommodations did not change the excitement we all felt when we saw our snowmaking team turn on the guns for the first time this season. ... With all the uncertainty in 2020 there is one thing that we know for sure: If it’s winter there is snow at Bristol Mountain.”
Bristol’s snowmaking capacity covers 100% of its terrain, providing consistent conditions for outdoor fun all winter long. Earlier this year Bristol Mountain’s snowmaking crew was recognized as the winner in the 2019-20 HKD Snowmakers and Ski Area Management Magazine “I AM a Snowmaker” nationwide contest, an industry award that highlights the hard work, determination and camaraderie of snowmakers, and recognizes how critical they are to the success of their resorts and the ski industry.
“It’s exciting to be able to get back out and start making snow again,” Bristol Operations Manager Paul Trippi said. “Bristol Mountain has an incredibly complex and robust snowmaking infrastructure that we spend all summer maintaining and expanding. It is rewarding to be able to get back outside and create a winter full of snow days for the Rochester area.”
Bristol Mountain will continue to capitalize on cold nights over the coming weeks to make snow as conditions permit. While opening day is not here yet, it will be soon enough.
Last winter Bristol Mountain was the first of the 50 ski areas statewide to open for the 2019-20 season.