CANANDAIGUA — Bristol Mountain has launched Bristol Mountain Occasions to expand its wedding and event offerings.
While the mountain has played host to a variety of events and weddings over its 56 years of operation, the new focus enables the resort to meet challenges posed by COVID-19 and help couples move forward in planning their dream wedding. With two spacious lodge reception venues and endless outdoor options, the private and vast grounds offer ample room for guests to celebrate in safety. Bristol Mountain Occasions has limited 2020 wedding dates available and is now booking for 2021 and 2022.
Corporate events, special occasions, and team building groups are welcome year-round to the mountain and seasonally to Roseland Waterpark, Roseland Wake Park, and Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures.
More information on Bristol Mountain Occasions can be found at bristolmountainoccasions.com, by calling (585) 374-1135, or by email at banquets@bristolmt.com.