VICTOR — Dr. Luke J. Sparaccio, doctor of chiropractic, has joined the Calhoun Chiropractic Wellness Center.
Sparaccio, of Long Island, holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from State University College at Cortland. He also attended Sherman College of Chiropractic in Boiling Springs, SC.
Sparaccio’s additional training includes 200-plus hours of training in the Gonstead System of analysis and completion of Basic I and II training of orthospinology, a specific upper cervical technique. He is enrolled in a 200-hour online post graduate studies course from Functional Medicine University.
Calhoun Chiropractic Wellness Center is at 7171 Route 96.
For more information, call (585) 924-9540.