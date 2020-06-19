CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust is closing its branches and all offices at 1 p.m. today, Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth — the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Bank officials say closing will allow employees to join members of the communities who are participating in celebrations and events in the area. Recognizing this as a time for reflection, CNB will provide employees access to information and education on the significance of this day in history, as well as educational resources regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.
"Please join me in using this time to reflect, learn and listen on how we can bring an end to our nation's inequities and advance real change," said CNB President and CEO Frank H. Hamlin III. "We can do better, and we will."