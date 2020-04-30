CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2020 Business Inspiration Award honorees, but the awards event has been postponed indefinitely.
The Chamber is honoring the following:
— Environmental Champion of the Year Award: The Lake House on Canandaigua.
— Visionary of the Year Award: SimcoHR.
— Corporate Humanitarian of the Year Award: The Salvation Army Canandaigua Corps.
— Innovator of the Year Award: Wegmans Food, Pharmacy & Market Café
This year’s Business Inspiration Awards are sponsored by Lyons National Bank.
This year, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust is celebrating 110 years of membership; Kennedy Family Corporations, 95 years; Messenger Post Media/Daily Messenger, 70 years; Davidson Shoes Inc., Moore Printing Company Inc., Rochester Gas & Electric Corp and Gullo Dental PLLC at 60 years, and Bristol Mountain Resort and Constellation Brands at 55 years.. A total of 86 business are celebrating milestones in 2020 and will receive a certificate of recognition.