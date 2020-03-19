CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce hosted its 110th annual dinner and membership meeting last month at Finger Lakes Community College.
Over 270 local business people gathered for the meeting and to honor the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Susanne Kennedy.
Christopher Hubler, outgoing president of the Chamber’s board of directors, opened the meeting with a year in review and presented the 2019 printed annual report that will be distributed to the membership on Monday via email. Incoming Board President, Karen Dworaczyk, thanked Hubler for his leadership throughout 2019 by presenting him with the traditional gavel plaque for the outgoing board president, then shared lots of new and big plans for the upcoming year for the Chamber before closing the annual meeting.
Jack Schuppenhauer, the 2018 Mr. Canandaigua Award Recipient, presented the highly anticipated Lifetime Achievement Award, filling in for last year’s recipient, Richard McGavern who was on a world-tour with his wife but sent his regards. Since 1960, the Chamber has honored 60 other men and women for their selfless investment in the community.
Kennedy has left her mark on the culture and operations of dozens of local and regional organizations, including United Way of Ontario County, Granger Homestead, Ontario County Historical Society and Bristol Valley Theater. She is a charter member of the local DAR and a longtime friend of FLCC.
Kennedy was presented the traditional silver bowl and proclamations adopted by Rep. Tom Reed, Assemblyman Brian Kolb, and state Sen. Pam Helming.