CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce invites the business community to network via a virtual mixer featuring ESL Federal Credit Union from 4-5 p.m. April 20 via the Canandaigua Chamber’s Facebook Page.
The Chamber will start the initial post opening the mixer. From there, participants will be encouraged to write a comment on that initial post, add an image such as a fun selfie, your logo, your business card, or a picture that shows off your business and share your elevator speech to introduce yourself. Then join in on conversation and post comments on other’s introductions.
The Chamber Staff will be actively monitoring participation and engagement throughout the event.
To make it even more fun, any member who actively comments and engages conversation in the feed will be entered to win $100 Visa gift card from ESL Federal Credit Union. The winner will be randomly drawn and announced in the feed at the close of the virtual mixer at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Elisha Everson at eeverson@canandaigua chamber.com.