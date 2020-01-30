CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce will continue the regional workforce and best practice discussion it started last fall, with a roundtable planning event Feb. 12 at Nolan’s on the Lake.
The Chamber held a “state of the region workforce development” panel on Oct. 29 at Finger Lakes Community College that drew nearly 80 people. The program was a conversation starter on this critical issue and the Chamber now seeks to continue fostering dialogue, resource connection and solutions.
The February event will provide plenty of opportunity to share and contribute. This conversation on workforce recruitment and retention will commence with an expert panel followed by facilitated roundtables to discuss the challenges, best practices, resources and needs to ensure local businesses have the necessary talent to succeed and grow. The groups will then report out their discussion to the collective for inclusion in a meeting report.
Space is limited to the first 40 registrants. Register by Feb. 5 online or contact Elisha Everson, IOM at (585) 394-4400 ext. 203. Cancellations after Feb. 5 are invoiced.
Panelists include Naples Central School District Superintendent Matt Frahm, RTS Chief People Officer Amy Gould and Canandaigua National Bank and Trust Senior Vice President, Human Resources Michelle Pedzich.
The seminar will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 in the back room at Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Fees/admission are $20 per person includes program and lunch.