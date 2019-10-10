CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce will host a mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County’s ReStore, 3040 County Road 10.
The networking event will include hors d’oeuvres catered by Cafe Sol and tastings. The store will be open for browsing and attendees will hear about Habitat’s various programs which focus on creating opportunities for affordable homeownership for local families in need.
Everyone registered in advance gets a free entry into a raffle drawing. Register at least five days before online or at (585) 394-4400.
The fee is $5 at the door.