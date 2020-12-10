CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce will hold a free, virtual holiday mixer alongside Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. The event is set for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, and will be streamed live on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Part of the online festivities includes decorating gingerbread houses.

The first 30 Chamber members to register will receive a surprise. Chamber members also will be eligible for prizes during the event. Both perks require pre-registration on the Chamber’s event page at https://bit.ly/3oyONWQ.

For more information, visit www.canandaiguachamber.com.

