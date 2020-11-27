CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce has announced its Holiday Mixer. Hosted virtually by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, select community guests participate in some socially distant fun and traditional seasonal festivities, including decorating gingerbread houses with a unique twist.
The event will occur live on the Chamber’s Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Visit the Chamber’s Facebook event page at that time to participate.
The first 30 Chamber members to register will receive a free gingerbread house kit. Chamber members also will be eligible for prizes during the event. However, in order to be eligible for both of these perks, participants must preregister on the Chamber event page, not just through Facebook. In order to be notified when the livestream begins, mark “attending” on the Facebook event.
Participants also are encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater.
To view the Facebook event page, visit www.facebook.com/events/304156957176142.
For more information on the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce, visit business.canandaiguachamber.com.