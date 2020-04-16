CANANDAIGUA — “Canandaigua Means Business” is the Canandaigua-area business community’s one-stop shop for information and resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic
The web portal — www.canandaiguameansbusiness.com — will provide links to local, state, and federal agencies, providing business owners and other area investors with information on critical funding and other opportunities to strengthen businesses during the crisis. The site was launched on April 2 and is accompanied by complementary Facebook and Twitter pages.
A central element of the site is the ability to connect struggling businesses with a small business advisor, who will help business owners navigate federal, state, and local programs, and connect the business community with critical resources.
The LDC also has launched a survey on the website to gather insight regarding impacts on businesses related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and seeking input on what types of programming would best suit their needs. Information will shape future support programs related to COVID-19.
For more information, visit www.canandaiguaumeans business.com.