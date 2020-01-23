SODUS — Holli Casanzio has joined the team at Reliant Community Credit Union as a new mortgage originator.
Casanzio has been originating mortgages for the past eight years, most recently at Guaranteed Rate.
As a mortgage originator at Reliant, Casanzio will meet with current and prospective members interested in mortgage programs, and will work closely with them to evaluate their mortgage needs, explain Reliant’s mortgage programs, and match their needs to Reliant’s mortgage products. She will also help with pre-qualification, pre-approval, and preparation of mortgage applications for processing.
Casanzio, of Williamson, attended Baptist Bible College, where she studied elementary education.
Reliant Community Credit Union, which began locally in 1970, is a $442 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. Reliant currently has branches in Brockport, Canandaigua, Geneva, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Macedon, Newark, Sodus, and Webster. A full-service financial institution, Reliant offers a complete range of financial products and services, including mortgages.
For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at 1-800-724-9282 or visit reliant cu.com.