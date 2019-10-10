GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held a Member Milestone Celebration last month at Kelly’s Irish Pub.
The event featured an open house for guests to see the changes and updates that have taken place over the last year that Kelly’s has been open. The historic and iconic property at 498 Exchange St., was formerly known as Gallagher’s Irish Pub, a downtown favorite for 28 years.
After moving to Geneva from Auburn five years ago, owners Bob Buckley and Julie Gentile stated that after visiting and becoming patrons at Gallagher’s, they felt as if they had found a new home. The couple decided to reopen the pub after it closed in 2018 with a new name. With a strong foundation of local followers, the two “built” Kelly’s Irish Pub on the foundation that Gallagher’s had created. The actual construction and updates that took place included renovations to the bar, floors, walls and more, while keeping the heart of the pub intact. At the Open House Celebration they shared stories of the renovations, including finding architectural gems such as hidden windows that customers can enjoy today as they walk in, noting the natural light above the front doors. Bob and Julie have shared that many of the regulars have returned and are happy to see Kelly’s carrying on a Geneva legacy.
The event featured refreshments and property tours, remarks by Chamber, BID, and City officials, and provided guests an opportunity to meet the owners.
For more information, call the Chamber team at (315) 789-1776, visit www.genevany.com or email info@genevany.com.