GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce recently co-hosted two Member Milestone events for two of its members celebrating grand openings and expansions in January and February.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Chamber co-hosted a Member Milestone for one of its newest members, helping to celebrate the grand opening of Thompson Health’s newly constructed OB/GYN office in Geneva. Several Chamber Board members were in attendance to support the event, which followed the Chamber’s first board meeting of the year.
The event featured an Open House for guests to see the newly constructed building and to meet the health care providers. Located off Pre-Emption Road at 765 Geneva Crossing Way in Geneva, the new office offers comprehensive obstetrics and gynecology services including exams and surgeries, ranging from childbirth through menopause and beyond. In addition to evening hours, the new location also features an on-site OB/GYN ultrasound for patient convenience. Welcoming new patients are Dr. Francis Finneran and Certified Nurse Midwife Samera Sorell.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the Chamber co-hosted a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Event to celebrate the official opening of Gordmans.
Previously Peebles, Gordmans is located in the Town and Country Plaza on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva. The new retail space prides itself in featuring a large selection of brands, fashions, and styles at deeply discounted department and specialty store prices. During the event, guests had the opportunity to shop and tour the newly updated space, and received prizes, and special discounts.
For more information, call the Chamber team at (315) 789-1776, visit genevany.com or email info@genevany.com. Additional event photo albums can be found on the Chamber’s facebook page, @GenevaAreaChamber.