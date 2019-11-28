SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce has named Megan Slater as its new membership development manager.
In her role, Slater is responsible for helping connect area businesses to one of the largest and most successful professional advocacy and development networks in the Finger Lakes Region.
A native of Waterloo, Slater is a graduate of Waterloo High School and studied psychology at State University College at Potsdam. She also holds a master’s degree in psychology from University of North Carolina Wilmington.
Slater has spent several years traveling while working remotely teaching English as a Foreign Language to students from all over the world. “I’ve traveled to more than half the states in our country, as well as over 50 incredible cities in 10 other countries, and Seneca County is still the only place that feels like home. I’m so excited to take what I’ve learned and apply it to help our region thrive.”
She has previously worked with the Seneca County Workforce Development and Youth Bureau. Additionally, she was a member of the Chamber’s membership committee that she know heads, and is a member of Waterloo’s IIP Committee, working on the Downtown Revitalization Project and assisting in other events, such as the Open Mic Night in Dempsey Park which was held back in August.
For more information, call (315) 568-2906 or visit www.senecachamber.org.