WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official grand opening of Dani Turcotte Hypnotherapist & Reiki Master at 9-27 E. Main Street Suite 207 at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Turcotte is a certified hypnotherapist, certified RTT practitioner (rapid transformational therapy), certified Reiki master, gifted psychic &and medium, and intuitive life coach. She’s worked with celebrities, authors, speakers, coaches, actors, activists, and other leaders.
She accepts clients who want to add hypnotherapy to their mental health care routine, helping them manage anxiety, depression and certain phobias. Her first life coach was Mastin Kipp, bestselling author, renowned TedX speaker and a regular feature on Oprah’s “SuperSoul Sunday”. She was also mentored and trained by world-renowned celebrity hypnotherapist Marisa Peer, bestselling author, and creator of the RTT Method.
Turcotte has been featured on podcasts, Medium, iHeart Radio and I AM & Co, and has built a successful international business helping clients all over the world transform the root cause of an issue.
For more information, call (315) 220-0257 or visit daniturcotte.com. For more details about Chamber membership and benefits, contact the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce at (315) 568-2906 or visit www.senecachamber.org.
