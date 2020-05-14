WATERLOO — The Seneca Chamber of Commerce’s virtual Business After Hours will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20 over Zoom.
Generations Bank President and CEO Menzo Case will host the virtual speed networking event as part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration.
Business After Hours events are free and open to all current and prospective members — no RSVP is required
Support from Chamber Platinum investors has enabled the Chamber to provide enhanced communication and programming. These include Seneca Meadows, Generations Bank, del Lago Resort & Casino, ITT Goulds Pumps, Quality Hotel & Suites and Lyons National Bank.
The Meeting ID is 609 746 1432, with a password of 974642. Dial in at (929) 205-6099.
For more information, email info@senecachamber.org or call (315) 568-2906.