CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce is moderating a webinar on Friday, April 24, on Small Business Administration and other funding options in light of the ongoing pandemic.
Frank H Hamlin III, CEO of Canandaigua National Bank, will join Deborah Rought and Michael O’Donnell — also from CNB — in a conversation about how local banks and financial institutions can help businesses navigate SBA and other relief programs and recover from financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will also share locally focused recommendations on how to manage cash flow, credit and lender relationships — as a business and a consumer — during market disruptions like NY PAUSE.
This webinar is free and the insights apply to any business regardless of size or banking relationship, but space is limited. Register online at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WQHF79_tSyyL4X320t0pvQ.
There will be an opportunity for questions during the call and a recording will be archived at www.ChambeRESILIENT.com.
For more information, visit www.CanandaiguaChamber.com.