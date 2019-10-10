CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free event, Finger Lakes Workforce: Challenge or Opportunity sponsored by Canandaigua Federal Credit Union 16176.
All are welcome to hear the panelist discussion of current workforce needs & solutions at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Finger Lakes Community College in Stage 14 on the main campus, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive.
The Chamber has been receiving feedback from its members about challenges finding qualified employees, whether for manufacturing and trades, or tourism and hospitality or professional services. Employers are struggling to fill vacancies and the Chamber is holding an educational workforce development panel discussion in response to assess the current state; identify existing solutions being implemented; and articulate steps employers, elected and community leaders can take.
Target audiences include current employers in trades, manufacturing, construction, technical arenas, tourism and professional services; policymakers, program developers and others leading workforce development initiatives; educators (K-12, college and technical schools), high school counselors and others designing programs and directing students towards future professional prospects; and parents or dislocated workers trying to understand their options
Panelists
Dale Hemminger, CEO and primary owner, Hemdale Farms and Greenhouses
Hemminger is a second-generation owner of Hemdale Farms and Greenhouses. Hemdale produces milk, with robotic milkers and specialty crops, primarily cabbage on a 3,000-acre farm between Canandaigua and Geneva. Hemdale prides itself with being excellent stewards of the land and cattle by using technology to benefit the land, cattle, people and the environment. Dale and his wife, Connie, have a combined family of five children including a son Clayton who is a key part of the business and its future.
Terry Lafferty, plant manager, Pactiv, LLC
Lafferty is an executive with over 20-plus years of diversified experience in different manufacturing environments. Extensive background in plant management, external manufacturing, procurement, production management and quality engineering. Additional experience in Lean, TPM, Supply Chain, budgeting, P&L and safety systems. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from University Wisconsin Platteville with minors in electronics and plastic processing. He also holds a certificate in technology, operations and value chain management from MIT Sloan Executive Education. He’s been the plant manager at Pactiv in Canandaigua since April 2018. Prior to Pactiv, he held roles at Zotos International (subsidiary of Henkel) and SC Johnson.
Todd Sloane, MS. Ed., director — Workforce Development, Finger Lakes Community College
Sloane has over 10 years experience developing workplace relevant training programs. Collaborating with the public and private sector, higher education and workforce development offices; several of these have become state or national best practices. His focus is on improving tangible skills that will help learners succeed in their careers and employers succeed in growing their businesses through their people. He oversees non-credit programming at Finger Lakes Community College.
Michael Woloson, business services coordinator, Finger Lakes Workforce Development
Woloson has been in his role for the past 16 years, working closely with partners to ensure services provided in Finger Lakes Works Career Centers are aligned with the needs of the local economy. Duties include scanning regional economy for gaps in workforce development while coordinating solutions to businesses in the area. Other positions include business service representative, Ontario County Department of Workforce Development; director of employment services, training & education, Epilepsy Foundation of Rochester, Syracuse, Binghamton; vocational services supervisor, East House Corp. of Rochester; and vocational services coordinator, Learning Disabilities Association of Rochester.
Register with the Chamber by Oct. 18 on CanandaiguaChamber.com or call Elisha Everson at (585) 394-4400 ext. 203. Everyone is welcome to attend — no charge for members and non-members of the Chamber — but registration is requested.
Light refreshments will be served.