GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce co-hosted an Anniversary Celebration & Open House event on Wednesday, July 17 to celebrate the three-year anniversary of Geneva Gelato.
The business first opened in 2016 and in 2018 Jeff Kovac took over the business with his sisters.
Located at 504 Exchange St., Geneva Gelato specializes in authentic Italian Gelato. The property offers an accessible downtown location with an inviting serving and dining area of exposed brick and hardwood. Its kitchen features high-end equipment to produce the many flavors and varieties of its famed product, including vegan and sugar free options. Other favorites on the menu include wine-infused gelato, cookie sandwiches, milkshakes, fresh coffee, homemade pies and Italian pastries.
Part of the changes under its new ownership include extended and more reliable hours to accommodate customers. Standard hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
