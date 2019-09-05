Geneva Gelato

Chamber representatives and local officials attended the event for Geneva Gelato. From left are (front row) Renee Kovac, owner Jeff Kovac, and Rosalind Loudon, all with Geneva Gelato; (second row) Board Member Polly Clark with Five Star Bank; Meghan Finnerty with Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union; Board Member Mark Palmieri with Geneva Business Improvement District; City Councilor Dana Hollenbeck; Chamber President Miranda Odell; Chamber Events Coordinator Tara Johnson; (third row) Board Member Josh Miller with Lyons National Bank, Lauren Cook with Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union; Danielle Hagerman with Finger Lakes Times; Chamber Board Member & City Councilor Jason Hagerman; Pizza Posto Owner Sam Solomon; Diana Perry with Five Star Bank; and Kelsey Thibault with Lyons National Bank.

 Photo by Neil Sjoblom

GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce co-hosted an Anniversary Celebration & Open House event on Wednesday, July 17 to celebrate the three-year anniversary of Geneva Gelato.

The business first opened in 2016 and in 2018 Jeff Kovac took over the business with his sisters.

Located at 504 Exchange St., Geneva Gelato specializes in authentic Italian Gelato. The property offers an accessible downtown location with an inviting serving and dining area of exposed brick and hardwood. Its kitchen features high-end equipment to produce the many flavors and varieties of its famed product, including vegan and sugar free options. Other favorites on the menu include wine-infused gelato, cookie sandwiches, milkshakes, fresh coffee, homemade pies and Italian pastries.

Part of the changes under its new ownership include extended and more reliable hours to accommodate customers. Standard hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on Milestone Celebrations or other Chamber programs and business member benefits, call (315) 789-1776, visit www.genevany.com or email info@genevany.com.

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...