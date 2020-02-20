CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of roundtables open to HR representatives, HR generalists, and others acting in an HR capacity.
Roundtable sessions will focus on “hot topics” in human resources such as onboarding, employee relations, performance management, benefits management, workforce planning, diversity and inclusion, and more. Participants will have the opportunity to network with other human resources professionals and discuss best practices.
Roundtables will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce offices, 113 S. Main St.
Coffee will be provided.
Sessions will be Fridays, March 13, April 24, May 8, Sept. 25, Oct. 16 and Nov. 20.
The series costs $50 for members/$100 for non-members. The cost is non-refundable and must be paid at the time of registration.
Registrations are due by March 6 online via CanandaiguaChamber.com in the event calendar or contact Elisha Everson, IOM at (585) 394-4400 ext. 203.