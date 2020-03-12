CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce will host a mixer from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at Rockcastle Florist, 100 S. Main St.
Guests will enjoy networking with food provided by Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake and tastings from Arbor Hill & Brew & Brats. Those registered in advance get a free entry into a raffle drawing that includes gift certificates with flowers, plants and gift items from Rockcastle Florist, a gift from Aubergine Table, and a grand-prize raffle drawing for those present for an “Arrangement of the Month” where the winner will receive a monthly flower delivery from Rockcastle Florist for a whole year. Must be present to win.
Register at least five days before on CanandaiguaChamber.com or (585) 394-4400. The fee is $5 at the door or pay online when you register. Cancellations will be accepted up to five days before the event; after that all registrants are invoiced.