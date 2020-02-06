CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce invites local businesses to join them at their Chamber University talk titled “Legal Update: What Employers Must Know in 2020.”

Attendees will hear from Paul F. Keneally, Esq. (partner) and Alina Nadir (associate) of Underberg & Kessler who will share an update on what employers must know related to employment regulations.

Topics that will be covered include:

— New Election Day notice requirement

— New federal OT law and interplay with NY OT law

— New sexual harassment regulations in NY

— Other new NY employment laws

— Some pending legislation

— New NLRB procedures

— New NY PFL rates/benefits

— New federal DOL joint-employer rule

The session will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St.

Cost is $25 for chamber members, or $50 for non-members. Space is limited to the first 50 registrants. Attendees must register by Feb. 18 can register online at CanandaiguaChamber.com or call Elisha Everson, IOM at the chamber at (585) 394-4400 ext. 203. Cancellations after Feb. 18 are invoiced.

