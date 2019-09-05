CANANDAIGUA — A sexual harassment prevention training will be offered from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St.
This New York state mandatory training will help area businesses stay compliant and up to date.
As of Oct. 9, 2018, every employer in New York state is required to adopt a sexual harassment prevention policy and must provide employees with annual sexual harassment prevention training prior to Oct. 9, 2019.
The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce is presenting this low-cost, interactive session that will comply with the new training regulations.
Topics covered will include:
- What is sexual harassment?
- Examples that would constitute unlawful sexual harassment
- Information concerning employee’s rights
- Information addressing conduct by supervisors and any additional responsibilities for supervisors
- Real-life scenarios to consider
- Policy and complaint forms for employers
This training will not only meet all mandatory training requirements, but exceed them. Attendees completing the training will receive a training certificate and training materials to show proof of training. A sample sexual harassment policy will also be provided.
This training will be conducted by Michelle Pedzich, senior vice president and director of human resources from Canandaigua National Bank and Trust Co.
The cost: $25/Chamber members and $40/non-members.
Register online or call Elisha Everson at (585) 394-4400 ext. 203 at least five days before the event. Cancellations are invoiced.
Limited to first 50 registrants.
Coffee will be served.
All 2019 Chamber U classes are sponsored by The Pitti Group Wealth Management.