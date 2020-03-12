CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce invites members and the community to attend its Chamber University session, Strategic Planning Tips & Tricks for Success.
Attendees will hear from Jamie Farr, superintendent of the Canandaigua City School District, who will share a simplified and high leverage approach to strategic planning. Strategic planning does not have to be difficult nor scary and if done properly, can lead to clarity and empowerment among all constituents. The approach which the Canandaigua City School District just underwent can easily be applied to any industry where the lift becomes shared and universal with a refined focus on what matters most to the organization.
A strategic plan should not be a document which sits on a shelf and gathers dust but rather a living document which guides the work of an organization on a daily basis. It is the litmus for each decision made within the organization and the foundation by which the future is built.
The session will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31 at Nolan’s, 726 S. Main St.
The cost is $25 for chamber members, or $50 for non-members; breakfast is included. Space is limited. Attendees must register by Friday, March 20 or until sold out and can register online at CanandaiguaChamber.com or call Elisha Everson, IOM at the chamber at (585) 394-4400 ext. 203. Cancellations after March 20 are invoiced.