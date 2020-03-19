SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and Hampton Inn Seneca Falls have recognized the Waterloo Library and Historical Society as the March Business of the Month.
This month, the Waterloo Library Association is celebrating its 190th birthday and its 144th anniversary of incorporation with the Historical Society. Furthermore, the Waterloo Library and Historical Society has been operating out of its original permanent structure since 1880, making it one of the oldest of its kind in the nation.
The library and historical society provides numerous programs and services for community members of all ages. Some of the most popular programs are arts and crafts, book club, Messy Story Time, and Wander In Wednesday for growing tweens. It also provides free coffee every day to its visitors, and recently participated in Leap of Kindness Day by giving out flowers and stickers to the community. It is involved in Waterloo’s Image Identity and Public Space Committee — a group focused on downtown Waterloo’s revitalization — by hosting meetings and volunteering at events.
In addition to its regular programs, the Library and Historical Society is celebrating its birthday on Friday, March 13, with a Musical Shindig at 7 p.m., complete with cake, refreshments, and a scavenger hunt with prizes for the kids. Also coming up is the Teen Cupcake Decorating Contest from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.
Folk singer Christine Lavin will be leading a writing workshop on April 17 and performing on April 18.
For more information about the Chamber, call (315) 568-2906 or visit senecachamber.org.