CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce will present a lifetime achievement award (formerly called the Mr./Mrs./Ms. Canandaigua Award) to Susanne Kennedy on Friday, Jan. 31 at its annual dinner and membership meeting at Finger Lakes Community College.
All are welcome to attend to enjoy dinner, cocktails, the highly anticipated 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award presentation, power networking, complimentary valet parking, large silent auction, year in review and a look at what’s ahead for the Chamber.
The evening will start with cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 7:15.
The cost is $70 per person.
The traditional silver bowl will be presented to Kennedy, who was selected by a confidential committee of previous recipients, community members, and members of the Chamber’s board.
Registration is due by Jan. 17 or until sold out. The dinner is open seating (gold and platinum sponsors receive premium reserved tables).
Make your reservation with Elisha Everson, IOM, at (585) 394-4400 ext. 203.
Cancellations after Jan. 17 will be invoiced.
Business professional attire.
For more information visit CanandaiguaChamber.com.