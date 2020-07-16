Chemung Canal Trust Co. has opened 10 more branch offices will be open for traditional lobby and drive-up banking services.
For the safety of the bank’s customers and its employees, several acrylic-glass shields have been installed, as well as an accessible hand-sanitizing station in each lobby.
When inside the bank’s lobbies, customers will need to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing of at least six feet. For identification purposes, bank employees may ask a customer to briefly lower the mask. Additionally, to ensure proper social distancing, the bank may need to limit the number of customers in an office at any one time.
Among the branch offices that have reopened their lobbies and returned to full service are:
Auburn: 110 Genesee St.; (315) 255-7810
Ithaca: 909 Hanshaw Road; (607) 257-2194
Ithaca: 806 W. Buffalo St.; (607) 277-2609
Watkins Glen: 318 N. Franklin St.; (607) 535-7186
The Big Flats and Owego offices remain closed temporarily.