GENEVA — Joseph W. Cirencione has been named a member of the 2019 Executive Council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 20 percent of New York Life’s elite sales force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.
Cirencione has been a New York Life agent since June 1978 and is associated with New York Life’s Finger Lakes General Office in Fairport.
He is a life member of the New York Life Councils. Cirencione is a member of the Million Dollar Round Table and has earned the LUTCF Designation from the American College.
Cirencione has an associate degree in business administration from Auburn Community College. He has served on the board of directors of Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes and has served on the finance committee for 25 years. He was director of the People’s Food Co-op for 25 years and has served on the Parish Council of Our Lady of Peace Parish where he is currently on the finance committee. Through the New York Life Foundation, Cirencione has helped acquire $150,000 in grants for local charities.
He and his wife, Anne, have three grown children and live in Geneva.