GENEVA — Could you use $25,000 to help you build or expand your business in the city of Geneva?
The city’s 2020 Microenterprise Assistance Program grants will be available for a minimum of seven projects.
Owners who are considering expanding or potential owners with a business idea could be eligible. Business must have five or fewer employees (including the owners).
“We are excited to have the opportunity to offer MAP for the eighth time for city businesses (and potential) owners. The program enriches the City’s capacity to growing and increasing our entrepreneurial capital in Geneva,” said City Manager Sage Gerling.
There are numerous requirements. The business owner must contribute 10 percent of the project cost in cash, and applicants must complete an approved business ownership or entrepreneurial program. Prior to the submission of an application, participants must also attend a one-on-one business mentoring meeting with the City’s small business counselor to add to or create a seamless business plan. Applications are due by May 14 and are available by contacting Collette Barnard at (315) 828-6585 or ccb@geneva.ny.us. Program highlights are available online at www.cityofgenevany.com.
The City of Geneva Microenterprise Assistance Program is a federally-funded program administered by the city of Geneva. Its primary objective is to assist in the establishment and expansion of small businesses and the creation of new jobs.