CANANDAIGUA — Rochester Business Journal has selected Michelle Pedzich, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust as a 2020 Women of Excellence honoree.
Established in 2018, the Women of Excellence awards recognize high-achieving women for their professional experience, community involvement, leadership and sustained commitment to mentoring. Winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of previous Circle of Excellence and Women of Excellence honorees.
"Through their professional accomplishments, community involvement, leadership and sustained commitment to mentoring, the 2020 Women of Excellence honorees are high-achieving women who are committed to making the greater Rochester area the best place to live and work," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of the Rochester Business Journal. "We at the Rochester Business Journal applaud the honorees for what they have done and will continue to do for our community."
Pedzich has been with CNB since 2012. In her role as chief human resources officer, she has worked to ensure that the company culture at CNB remains healthy and reflects the values of the Canandaigua National Corporation. She serves the community in multiple capacities with the Canandaigua City School District Board of Education, the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and the Leadership Ontario Steering Committee.
“Michelle is a leader, motivator, and mentor at CNB,” remarked Frank H. Hamlin III, CEO and President of CNB. “We are fortunate to have Michelle as a Canandaigua National Bank & Trust employee and colleague.”
Founded in 1887, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust is the region’s only local, full-service, community-owned financial institution, with 23 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as three Financial Services Offices, in Canandaigua, Bushnell’s Basin, and downtown Rochester.
For more information, visit CNBank.com.