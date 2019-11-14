CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust is opening its 24th community branch office in Brockport.
The new office will be near the intersection of Routes 19 & 31, in the Wegmans Plaza.
This full-service office will offer sit-down tellers and a complimentary coffee station stocked with local coffee company products.
Michelle Hill, assistant vice president, former manager of the Mendon Community Office, and Brockport resident, is assuming the role of community office manager at the site. She has been with CNB for three years and has over 20 years of banking experience.
Bringing 22 years of financial services experience to CNB, is community office assistant manager, Melissa Beadle-Wencek. Beadle-Wencek, of Hilton, is a graduate of State University College at Fredonia, a certified Notary Public, and a holder of life insurance licenses, Series 6 & 63.